Jathi Ratnalu Is Overrated Movie, Say Netizens After OTT Release

Apr 12, 2021, 11:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has become the talk of the town ever since its release. As you know, the film has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 11. Movie buffs who missed the chance  to watch the film in theatres due to COVID-19, managed to watch the film on Amazon prime video on Sunday. 

The film no doubt has garnered record views on the OTT platform, but the film has received lukewarm response from movie lovers. A section of the audience say that Jathi Ratnalu is an overrated film as it doesn't have any content in it. 

Netizens are wondering how the film became a smash hit without any real content. On the other hand, Netizens went on to state that Jathi Ratnalu may have probably collected nothing if Prabhas was not involved in the promotions. A section of the audience are sharing their opinions on the movie Twitter saying Jathi Ratnalu is an overrated movie. If you don't believe us, take a look at the tweets which we managed to get for you.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinemas. 

Advertisement
Back to Top