Jathi Ratnalu Is Overrated Movie, Say Netizens After OTT Release

Actor Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has become the talk of the town ever since its release. As you know, the film has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 11. Movie buffs who missed the chance to watch the film in theatres due to COVID-19, managed to watch the film on Amazon prime video on Sunday.

The film no doubt has garnered record views on the OTT platform, but the film has received lukewarm response from movie lovers. A section of the audience say that Jathi Ratnalu is an overrated film as it doesn't have any content in it.

Netizens are wondering how the film became a smash hit without any real content. On the other hand, Netizens went on to state that Jathi Ratnalu may have probably collected nothing if Prabhas was not involved in the promotions. A section of the audience are sharing their opinions on the movie Twitter saying Jathi Ratnalu is an overrated movie. If you don't believe us, take a look at the tweets which we managed to get for you.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinemas.

Movie bagundi it’s a one time watch movie... All the characters did well in their roles..But this movie is most overrated movie ever😂😂movie promotion worked well #JathiRatnaluOnPrime #JathiRatnalu — rule_breaker (@rule____breaker) April 12, 2021

#JathiRatnalu is overrated movie. Audience blindly following the majority opinion without having any own taste. #colorphoto #Jathirathnalu #uppena are examples of overrated ones. #naveenpolishetty is just brilliant to watch. He can be the next #vijaydevarakonda pic.twitter.com/N62eq6jAKj — srini - శ్రీని (@srinidurvasula) April 12, 2021