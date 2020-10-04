Netizens Say, 'Monal Always Cries To Gain Sympathy From Audiences'

Oct 04, 2020, 10:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. The fourth-weekend episode is filled with tears and regrets. Swathi Deekshith has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on Saturday's episode, only after a week of her surprise entry into BB house as a wild card contestant.  Show lovers are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode.

The latest news we have on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is that Monal Gajjar is getting trolled on social media. It is all known knowledge that a love triangle is going on between Monal, Akhil, and Abhijeet. It is being said on social media that Abhijeet is ignoring Monal and sharing a good rapport with other housemates like Harika, Divi, and Lasya. Not only the housemates are talking about Abijeet and Monal but netizens are also sharing their opinions about them on social media platforms.

Monal has become a much-talked person on social media. In yesterday's episode, Divi and Monal had a verbal war where the latter broke into tears. Divi narrated an incident to Nagarjuna in which she teased Abhijeet. She further added that Monal told Abhijeet, she likes him but she will spend most of the time with Akhil. After Akhil goes to bed, Monal will go and talk with Abhijeet. She indicated that Monal is playing a double game. Monal got upset and was seen crying in the show. Last week, it was Abhijeet who came to know about the true colour of Monal and now Akhil. 

This didn’t go well with a few sections of the audience and they posted some nasty comments on her:

