Netizens Predict Pushpa Villain Fahadh Faasil Will Dominate Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming flick 'Pushpa'. The regular shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace.

As you all are aware, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his debut in Telugu with Allu Arjun's Pushpa. He will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film. Did you know this? Fahadh became a big fan of Sukumar even since the Rangasthalam director narrated the script. He just agreed to be part of the film without blinking an eye.

According to reports, Fahadh's role in Pushpa seems to be around Rs 20 mins. Reports are doing the rounds that Fahadh is likely to dominate Allu Arjun with his performance in the film. We are not saying it on our own, netizens are saying that we shouldn't be stunned if Fahadh dominates Allu Arjun in Pushpa. One user commented that Fahadh will dominate Allu Arjun like Vijay Sethupathi who dominated Thalapathy Vijay in Master. It remains to be seen whether their predictions will come true or not.

@alluarjun bro.. nee cinema lo act cheyyaboyedhi mamulu actor kaadhu..Ninnu dominate chesina Aascharyapovalsina avasaram ledu..

Jagrattha Mari 🙂

Welcome On Board #FahadhFaasil#VillainOfPushpa #Pushpa || https://t.co/dzOmoQODkP — Tony Alpacino (@TonyAplacino) March 21, 2021

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.