Netizens Make Fun of Prashanth Neel's Obsession With Turning Heroes Black

Director Prashanth Neel doesn't need any introduction as he is making the audience to talk about him through his work. Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is one of the biggest grossers of this year. Prashanth Neel will soon begin the shooting of Prabhas' Salaar.

The crew has completed 30 percent of the shoot. Apart from Salaar, Prashanth Neel will also be working with Jr NTR's film #NTR31. On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, Prashanth Neel unleashed the first look poster from the film. Jr NTR fans have loved the picture.

Meanwhile, Tarak fans and netizens are making comments on social media that Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's film is going to be the biggest hit of in their respective careers.

On the other hand, A section of the audience have shared funny memes on social media over Neel's dark themes. Take a look at the tweet:

Back to Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, the film has joined Rs 1200 cr at the worldwide box office. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty are seen in the lead roles.