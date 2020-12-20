Netizens List Qualities To Become Bigg Boss Telugu Winner After Final Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are an unhappy lot. Within minutes after Harika was eliminated and Sohel opted out of the race to win the title, show buff flooded twitter with memes and criticised the Bigg Boss Organisers for their choice of top 3 contestants.

They feel that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 organisers are being biased towards contestants and actually overlooking the strongest candidates by promoting and saving the weakest ones.

They are so upset that one of the Bigg Boss viewers has listed out the qualities to win Bigg Boss Telugu.

Here's a look at what bigg boss viewers feel about the choice of finalists in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.