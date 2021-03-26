Netizens Have A Question For Rajamouli On Charan's RRR Fiercest Look!

RRR makers had announced that the Fiercest look of Alluri Sitaramaraju, the new avatar of Ram Charan will be released at 4 PM today. RRR movie makers took to Twitter and posted "Celebrations to start a little early. Hugging face

Get ready to meet

@AlwaysRamCharan, in his Fire-new avatar, at 4 PM today.

Fiercest #AlluriSitaRamaRaju is on his way to leave you spellbound. FireFisted hand

#RRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn

@oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies "

Check Out the tweet:

Earlier on Saturday, RRR makers announced that there will be a surprise for Ram Charan's fans on his birthday March 27. Fans are very curious to see the new poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju. Meanwhile, netizens are left wondering why this early announcement when RRR makers had locked the date of new poster release as 27 March, why today?

Have a look at the tweets...

