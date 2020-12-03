Netizens Expose Bigg Boss Voting Scam, Say Calls Diverted To Save Monal

It’s been three months that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started, and the competition is getting tougher day by day. The contestants aren’t leaving any chance to win the title and they are giving each other a stiff competition to clinch the title. The show has come to an end and the audience has their own favorite contestants, they are trying to vote for them. But, show organizers seem to be diverting their calls to Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss favorite contestant Monal Gajjar. Yes, what you read is right.

There’s no exact reason why Nagarjuna and show makers are being partially towards Monal but every week, she is getting saved some or other way. The latest news doing the rounds on social media that a few sections of the audience is trying to reach out to Abhijeet and Harika’s number but their calls not getting connected. On the other hand, some other people call getting to divert to Monal’s number. Show organizers are pretty much aware that Abhijeet and Harika will get saved as they are strong contestants in the house. Monal could get evicted that’s why they seem to be diverting the calls. Netizens are calling Bigg Boss a big scam in diverting the calls and asking show organizers to rectify the problem. Several people are complaining about their calls on social media. We have managed to gather a few tweets for our viewers. Take a look at the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4 Please @StarMaa check the problem #Abijeetki miissed calls vellatledu ani Monal ki try cheste vellayi 1 vote waste check your problem @StarMaa — Unknown (@Unknown13188450) December 2, 2020

Asalu abhi ki missed calls kalavatledhu

Meanwhile starmaa : scam 1992 bgm 🔥#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/eaGyXW59HV — ʀᴀᴋᴇsʜ✌✌ (@Rakesh66455907) December 2, 2020

How come monal calls r getting connected but not Harika

This is totally wrong n unfair to other HMs

Pic credit: insta#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/lzjDfRENY9 — *****::::::***** (@jeswi1212) December 2, 2020

Dear honourable StarMaa

Me channel meeda complent eddam ani fix ayyam , missed call voting lo anni contestant ku calls veltunnai but abhijeet number ki chestuntay call kalavatledu , technical issues emina vundemo check cheskondi meeru action teeskokapotay mem teeskovalsi vachidd — Çãll Mê Håméê (@me_hamee) December 2, 2020

Missed calls are not connecing since yesterday @StarMaa .. Please look into this issue and rectify as fast as possible #BiggBossTelugu4 — Madhav (@RC125) December 2, 2020

@StarMaa @iamnagarjuna please look into this issue

Not a single call connected to @Abijeet today

I'm trying from morning onwards but not even a single call connected to #Abijeet pic.twitter.com/2074Zn4Ukz — PRASAD™ (@prasad1203) December 2, 2020

Morning nunchi 3045 times call chesa abhi number kii okka call kuda recieve cheskoledu , something is going wrong — Çãll Mê Håméê (@me_hamee) December 2, 2020

Ipudu ayina ardam cheskondi e item @StarMaa entha plans vestundo pls guys think before voting who is deserved harika edi ra item starmaa — Chinni (@Chinni30907717) December 2, 2020