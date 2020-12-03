Netizens Expose Bigg Boss Voting Scam, Say Calls Diverted To Save Monal

Dec 03, 2020, 09:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

It’s been three months that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started, and the competition is getting tougher day by day. The contestants aren’t leaving any chance to win the title and they are giving each other a stiff competition to clinch the title. The show has come to an end and the audience has their own favorite contestants, they are trying to vote for them. But, show organizers seem to be diverting their calls to Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss favorite contestant Monal Gajjar. Yes, what you read is right.

There’s no exact reason why Nagarjuna and show makers are being partially towards Monal but every week, she is getting saved some or other way. The latest news doing the rounds on social media that a few sections of the audience is trying to reach out to Abhijeet and Harika’s number but their calls not getting connected. On the other hand, some other people call getting to divert to Monal’s number. Show organizers are pretty much aware that Abhijeet and Harika will get saved as they are strong contestants in the house. Monal could get evicted that’s why they seem to be diverting the calls. Netizens are calling Bigg Boss a big scam in diverting the calls and asking show organizers to rectify the problem. Several people are complaining about their calls on social media. We have managed to gather a few tweets for our viewers. Take a look at the tweets:

