Netizens Drop Heart and Fire Emojis For RRR Actor

Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following in and out of the country. Currently, Jr NTR is in Japan for RRR promotions. The film was released in Japan on October 21, 2022.

As part of RRR promotions, Jr NTR addressed one of the RRR events and it was crowded by a sea of fans.

Jr NTR surprised everyone with his speech. For the unversed, Jr NTR made a full Japanese speech at the event. Now, Jr NTR's Japanese speech of RRR has gone viral on social media. If you haven't seen it yet, take a look at the video:

NTR @tarak9999 addressing the crowd in fluent Japanese while promoting #RRRinJapan pic.twitter.com/9rYrH64pmx — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 21, 2022

Netizens have dropped fire and heart emojis on the video. Talking about Jr NTR's RRR, the film became a smash hit at the Indian box office. It was directed by SS Rajamouli. This is the second film by Rajamouli to get a release in Japan after the Baahubali franchise.

Jr NTR, Charan, and Rajamouli were overwhelmed by Japan fans' love and adulation. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also appeared in RRR. Watch this space for more updates.