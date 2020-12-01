Netizens Demand Monal's Elimination From Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Funny Memes Flood Social Media

Bigg Boss Telugu has become the talk of the town since its inception of the show. You love or hate her but she is the most talked contestants of the current season. Your hunch is right. She is none other than Monal Gajjar. Last night, Monal is seen giving left and right to all the contestants, especially to Avinash. Many of the audience are really fed up to see her on the show. But, a few of them are praising her on social media for becoming a strong player with each passing day. It wouldn’t be a crime, if we said that, Nagarjuna has been supportive to her for a long time. As you all might aware, she is getting saved from every elimination is because of Nagarjuna and show makers support.

Looks like she may not have that much audience support. Yes, what you read is right. Netizens are trolling Monal badly on social media for her overconfidence in last night's episode. They are demanding show organizers to eliminate her to at any cost. A section of the audience are making funny memes at Monal, when she doesn’t have an answer, she will get diverted the topic. When it comes to her, she forgets all rules then why is talking about rules with other contestants. They are urging Nagarjuna to save Avinash and eliminate Monal as they are unable to see her in the house. It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna will tell Monal to pack her bags or not this weekend.

#Monal The Diversion Queen . Answer lekapothe topic divert cheyali lekapothe scream cheyale😂😂. Topic divert cheyakapothe #Ariyana Inka expose chedu monal Ni.#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/IErX4EL1ap — Pink lillies (@lillies_pink) December 1, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 When God makes you a girl and sends you

Be like #Ariyana and #Harika

Strong, straight forward, honest and bold Not like #Monal

Who is cunning — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) December 1, 2020

#Ariyana MASS counter point to #Monal

Madyalo Monal topic divert chesindi kaani, lekunte ichi padesedi

Ariyana mundu ilanti show lu, jujubi lekka ki cheste ilaage counter attack face cheyalsi vastadi, so maatlade vallu kastha Jagrata

Ariyana you are brilliant 👏#BiggBossTelugu4 — Gopi (@_GTweets_) November 30, 2020

Ee week #monal eliminate avvakapothe next season's nundi BB telugu chudadam maneyadam better ee set of audiance tho chudadam kanna inni weeks survive avadame mana karma anukunte now #Harika #avinash kante kuda unofcl lo ekuva votes vastny seriously #BiggBossTelugu4 — My own way💥💥 (@Myownwa35244186) December 1, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

as per those 6 rules #monal doesn't have single chance to stay in #BigBossTelugu4 house till date , main ga Telugu lone matladali 😄👍 enduko antha #akhil meeda kopam #Avinash meeda chupettadam , ee we(a)k #monal has to be Eliminate immidieatley . — Tollywood Polls 🔄❤️ (@urstruly_laxma) November 30, 2020

#Monal Nee brathuku edupu tappa emana peekava??? Em edupu brathukuraa nayana ..asalu eppudo eliminate aypovali...I still don't understand what @StarMaa needs?#BiggBossTelugu4 — ⚡★ (@alwaysashwin) November 30, 2020