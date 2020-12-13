Netizens Celebrate Monal's Exit From Bigg Boss House

Dec 13, 2020, 10:56 IST
Bigg Boss is a game of some of the most unpredictable twists and turns and its ongoing season is on the similar lines. The current season is all set to end in next week, Most of them are eagerly waiting who is going to evict this week.  The nominated contestants for this week are Abhijeet, Ariyana, Sohel, Monal and Harika. Sohel is the second contestant to reach the top-five finalist of the season.

The other remaining contestants also saved from this week eviction except Bigg Boss show makers favorite Contestant Monal Gajjar. If sources are to be believed, Monal Gajjar has been eliminated from the show. Show lovers have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Monal is the most nominated contestants of this season. Finally, she got eliminated from the house. Netizens are celebrating Mona’s elimination and they are sharing funny memes on social media.
Check out the tweets:  

