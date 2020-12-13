Netizens Celebrate Monal's Exit From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss is a game of some of the most unpredictable twists and turns and its ongoing season is on the similar lines. The current season is all set to end in next week, Most of them are eagerly waiting who is going to evict this week. The nominated contestants for this week are Abhijeet, Ariyana, Sohel, Monal and Harika. Sohel is the second contestant to reach the top-five finalist of the season.

The other remaining contestants also saved from this week eviction except Bigg Boss show makers favorite Contestant Monal Gajjar. If sources are to be believed, Monal Gajjar has been eliminated from the show. Show lovers have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Monal is the most nominated contestants of this season. Finally, she got eliminated from the house. Netizens are celebrating Mona’s elimination and they are sharing funny memes on social media.

Check out the tweets:

Remarkable day in the history of Telugu Biggboss an icon, top notch gamer & an all time great finally bids farewell to the game after a glorious journey of 14 weeks 😀 #Monal #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sree Harsha (@harsha310) December 13, 2020

All HM's are thinking tht #Ariyana will be eliminatd😛based on @iamnagarjuna garu roasting on #ariyanaglory #Monal is practicing "Dhanyavadalu Telugu Prekshakulu" dialogue nd we can see her excitemnt😜nd Finally the DAY came Narmada getting out

Let's Enjoy guys#biggbosstelugu4 pic.twitter.com/CplbsbNlI6 — 🅰luri R🅰vi Tej🅰 (@aluriraviteja) December 13, 2020

#Monal nuvvu eliminate ayithe nuvvu vellaku, HMs ki nuvvu avasaram, nenu vellipotha ne badulu ani #Sohel antada e roju (as per his logic, ariyana chair digipo memu aaduthamu)?. Oka sister kosam aa mathram cheyada, one week anthe kada? #Biggbosstelugu4 — Padmaja (@padmajatharun) December 13, 2020

#Monal out anta ga byta talku...Devudu unnadu oka daridarpu gottu contestant ni chaaala late ga aina top 5 ki rakunda chesadu..Apudo eliminate avvalsina waste dustbin #Monal finally she deserves tomorrow elimination..Bye Bye bloody fake contestant in bb history..#BiggBossTelugu4 — Chaitu VK (@chaituDHFM88) December 12, 2020