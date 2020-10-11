Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. Saturday's episode is full of fun and masti. The host of the show Nagarjuna grabbed the attention of the show lovers in his own style. Gangavva left the show due to health issues.

In a unusually, fiery mode, Nagarjuna took many of the contestants to task for their unruly behavior during the week. Brandishing a whip in his hand, Nagarjuna conveyed to the contestants and audiences alike what the mood of the Saturday night episode was going to be. Mehboob and Sohail, the closet buddies in the show, were the two who bore the burnt of King Nag's fury while Avinash received a 'Hats Off' from him.

Sohail is one of the strong contenders in the house. He has been at the forefront of most of the fights, heated arguments and controversies. Recently, during the nomination process, one of the biggest fights in the house took place between Sohail, Abhijeet and Akhil.

Sohail nominated Abhijeet by stating the reason that he is behaving in a rude manner while performing the tasks. Later, Abhijeet nominated Sohail and Akhil. Abhijeet argued with Akhil by stating that he failed as a ration manager and he further alleged that he is a headstrong person. Sohail also had an argument with Divi. This all led to a huge fight among the contestants. Sohail who was patiently listening to Abhijeet, suddenly lost his temper and was seen yelling at Abhijeet.

Nagarjuna, who returned to his duties on Saturday night, evaluated Sohail and asked him in Telugu, "Nuvvu picchi kukka laa yenduku arusthunnaavu?", which translated into English means, "Why are you barking like a mad dog?".

Nagarjuna advised him to control his temper and said that he is playing the game well. If you control your anger then you would reach to a good position. He was the first one to be saved from nomination. Nagarjuna Calling Sohail a 'mad dog' did not go well with a section of the audiences. Netizens are trolling Nagarjuna heavily on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

Nag said a very clear point.. Watever it is, task aagakudadhu. Hope #Abijeet takes cue from it.. Nag shouldn't have scolded #Sohel as pichi kukka but edho tongue slip ayyi untundhi mostly.. 🤷‍♂️ I am not gonna hold grudges on him for that #BiggBossTelugu4 — Why that (@HeeZG0ne) October 10, 2020