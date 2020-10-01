Netizens Appreciate Sohail For His Witty Behaviour

Looks like Sohail has decided to play independently in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and he did it very smartly in last night's episode. Few show lovers seem to have changed their opinion after a recent episode. People are discussing on social media that Sohail is not dumb or foolish but is really smart in reality. Since the beginning of the show, some of the fans have not liked his temper and aggressive behaviour. But, Sohail turned the game upside down by stealing the coins from others.

Recently, Bigg Boss assigned a task to the housemates with coins of different face values which will be thrown into the house. The inmates should compete with each other to grab the coins. They can steal others' coins and they should save the stolen coins from others. At the end, whoever wins the game will have special benefits in the captaincy task. In yesterday's episode, we witnessed Sohail and Mehboob stealing, being awake the whole night and stealing the coins of others. Sohail and Mehboon are leading Divi, Amma Rajasekhar, Gangavva are at the bottom list in level one.

Sohail was earlier criticized for his aggressive nature. Now, netizens are appreciating Sohail's wittiness in the show. If you don’t believe us take a look at the tweets:



#Sohel man you are playing game to next level. #Super going #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sunil Kumar Reddy Kaluvai (@sunil_striking) September 30, 2020

Jokes apart, really appreciate #Sohel & #Mehboob amazing dedication for the game whole night they haven't slept & stolen coins smartly 😆👌🏻! #BiggBossTelugu4 — Raja™ (@Truly_Raja) September 30, 2020

Today & tomorrow Sohel rage inka ekkuva untadi🔥🔥 ani expecting 😁 ground level support 💥💥 #BiggBossTelugu4 — ✨ (@ispeaks01) October 1, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa #Sohel just played his game, not targeted anyone.#AR can't take the fact since he lost all coins. He started provoking everyone towards #Sohel. In 2nd round, All are on #Sohel. which means they targeted him.#Sohel is correct.#AR influencing all pic.twitter.com/8cUZoyussf — BiggBossTelugu4 (@TeluguBiggBoss) September 30, 2020

#Sohel task chala baga adthav kani aa aggressiveness enti!? #Mehboob also did very well in the task 👏👏👏#BiggBossTelugu4 — abc384206 (@abc384206) September 30, 2020

What I feel is #Mehaboob and #Sohel is far better players than this unworthy candidate #KumarSai what ever it may be they r giving us some content other than this edited love stories I wonder why ppl are voting for kumar with sympathy #BiggBossTelugu4 — Vinnu Namburi (@vinnu1239) September 30, 2020

The task will continue in tonight's episode. The game is getting a lot more interesting and everyone wants to be on top. We saw how the contestants were constantly discussing the nomination. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.