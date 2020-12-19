Netizens Announce Abhijeet As Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner

As the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be declared in less than 24 hours, fans of the ardent show can’t contain their excitement to witness who among the finalists will lift the trophy. Rumors are doing the rounds that Akhil is likely to walk out of the house with prize money of Rs 10 lakh. With this, Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana are the finalists of the season.

While all the contestants have equal chances of winning the show, Abhijeet is close enough to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 title as he received humongous love and support from his fans and followers in form of votes from across the globe. Many Twitter users also claim Abhijeet has come a long way in the last three months and hence he deserved to be the winner.

Take a look at some of Abhijeet fans reactions on twitter:



Bigboss voting finish ayindhi anukunta ga Winner Olu antaaru? — Michael Velayudham #VoteForGlass (@Michaelvelayu11) December 19, 2020

Winner evaru adagakudadu bro.. unanimous #Abhijeet .. runner gurinchi a discussion .. #biggbosstelugu4 — Lokesh (@LokeshJSPfan) December 19, 2020