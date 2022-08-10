Netflix Releases Nayanthara Wedding Documentary Teaser

Newlywed Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh are shelling out major relationship goals to their fans with their pics on instram. They duo got married in an intimate ceremony on June 9 at Sheraton Park in Mahabalipuram. Only a few select celebrities and close friends of the couple were invited to the wedding.

On the other hand, leading OTT giant Netflix bagged the streaming rights of Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding. All those who couldn't watch their wedding like me would want to watch their wedding video yeah? Because except the wedding photos shared by the duo via Instagram, none of us really got to get a closer look at their wedding rituals.

Here's your chance to see Nayanthara and Vignesh's big fat wedding. Netflix has unleashed the teaser of Nayanthara, Vignesh's wedding. The wedding documentary, which is touted to be directed by Gautham Menon, will be out on Netflix in the coming weeks.

Check out the promo: