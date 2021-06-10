Netflix Bumper Offer to Samantha After Family Man 2 Success

Samantha Akkineni is riding high on the success of her recent web series 'The Family Man-2'. The series received rave reviews from all quarters. For the unversed, Samantha was reportedly paid Rs 3.5 cr as remuneration for the series. She nailed it in the role of Raji, an LTTE rebel in the web series.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Samantha is believed to have signed her second OTT project. The buzz on social media suggests that Samantha has signed a new web series with Netflix, which is going to be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, which is being directed by Gunasekhar. The film is co-produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively