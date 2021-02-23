Netflix Bags Jagame Thandiram Digital Rights: Dhanush Movie OTT Rights Sold For Record Amount

Actor Dhanush's forthcoming flick Jagame Thandiram has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The film is creating a lot of buzz on social media.If you are searching for Jagame Thandiram release date, then, we have exciting news in our store. The film will be skipping the theatrical release. Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram is all set to release on Netflix.

In the latest update, Netflix has bagged the rights of Jagame Thandiram for a whopping amount of Rs 55 cr which is the highest amount for any Tamil film. Suriya's Soorai Pottru was sold for Rs 42 cr to Amazon Prime and Vijay's starrer Master also sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 40 cr.

Jagame Thandhiram will be premiered by Netflix worldwide in over 190 countries and in multiple languages simultaneously.

The film also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya, Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

