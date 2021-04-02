Netflix Announces Uppena Official OTT Release Date, Vaishnav Tej Movie To Start Streaming Online

Director Buchi Baba Sana has become most sought after director in Tollywood with his debut movie 'Uppena'. It features Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. Buchi Babu Sana, Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are the most talked about people on social media thanks to their recent appearance in the movie.

The trio have earned decent fan following with their debut film. Fans who have watched the film are now awaiting its digital release. Moviebuffs have been desperately searching for Uppena OTT release date even after watching in theatres. The digital rights have been bagged by Netflix and they have announced the official release date of Uppena on Netflix.

As per official reports, Vaishav Tej's latest release Uppena will start streaming on Netflix from April 14 ,2021. After setting the box office on fire, it now remains to be seen if the movie sets a new record on Netflix. We are damn sure, the film will create some record on Netflix going by the demand for its OTT release.

On the career front, Vaishnav Tej has become the busiest star who has baggeg more than two films in his kitty. Currently, he is awaiting for the release of Krish's yet to be titled film. After that, Vaishnav Tej's next film will be bankrolled by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios and they are yet to lock the director's name.

Nagarjuna will soon make an official announcement about Vaishnav Tej's film. Watch this space for more updates.