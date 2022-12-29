Nenu Sailaja Actress Dhanya Balakrishna's Secret Marriage With Top Director

Young actress Dhanya Balakrishna is known to many of the audience as the actress of films like Seventh Sense, Nenu Sailaja, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and a few other web series. The latest news we hear is that Dhanya got married to Tamil director Balaji Mohan. They had a secret wedding, as per the sources.

Kalpika Ganesh, who rose to fame with Samantha's Yashoda recently, made a video about Dhanya Balakrishna's wedding with Balaji Mohan. Her video about Dhanya Balakrishna's wedding with Balaji Mohan has gone viral on social media.

It is the second marriage of Balaji Mohan. He confirmed that it took place in January 2020. Balaji Mohan is going to file a case of defamation against Kalipika for defaming them on YouTube. Balaji Mohan directed a few films Mari, Mari 2 and Vaai Moodi Pesavum.

