Nellore: Kathi Mahesh Critical After Road Accident

In a very tragic incident, Kathi Mahesh met with a road accident and he is currently in Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Nellore. The actor suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Nellore.

Doctors said that Kathi Mahesh's left eye was severly injured. The hospital authorities are likely to reveal full details on Mahesh's health condition. The family members reached the hospital.

The accident took place at Chandrasekharapuram on the outskirts of Nellore while he was returning to Hyderabad from Chittoor. The car of Kathi Mahesh was severely damaged.