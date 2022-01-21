NBK's Unstoppable on Aha With Mahesh Babu: Check Episode Date

Superstar Mahesh Babu needs no introduction. He is one of the popular actors in Tollywood. Most of the movie buffs know that Mahesh Babu will be the next guest on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable on Aha. Mahesh Babu shot for the episode Of Balakrishna's Unstoppable a long time ago.

The show organizers have announced that Mahesh Babu's episode will premiere on Aha on February 4, 2022.

They also confirmed that Mahesh Babu's episode will be the last episode of NBK's Unstoppable Season 1. Mahesh fans just can't wait to watch it.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is recuperating after a COVID infection. The actor is currently staying at home. Mahesh Babu is not showing keen on joining the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata anytime soon as several members of the unit are said to have been infected with the virus.

The film is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame and stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

