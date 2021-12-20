NBK Unstoppable at Box Office as Akhanda Rampage Continues

Looks like Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is not facing no competition from Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Balayya's Akhanda is creating a storm at the box office since day 1 of its release.

The film has managed to earn Rs 1.2 cr on its 18th day at the box office. The total movie collections of Akhanda so far as per official figures is said to be Rs 77 cr share at the worldwide box office.

Akhanda has turned out to be the highest grosser in Balayya's career. Akhanda has become a massive hit this year.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the banner Dwarka Creations. Pragya Jasiwal, Poorna, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth are seen in the key roles.

Here is Akhanda 18 Days Total World Wide Collections Report

Nizam: 18.92Cr

Ceeded: 14.38Cr

UA: 5.85Cr

East: 3.83Cr

West: 3.29Cr

Guntur: 4.51Cr

Krishna: 3.42Cr

Nellore: 2.48Cr

AP-TG Total:- 56.68CR(93CR~ Gross)

Ka+ROI: 4.70Cr

OS – 5.34Cr

Total WW: 66.72CR(115.5CR~ Gross)