Nayanthara's Shocking Revelations About Casting Couch in Film Industry

One cannot deny the fact that Nayanthara is one of the most established female stars in the film industry. She enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. It is easy for people to assume that Nayanthara got an easy entry into the film industry. If you thought so, you are wrong.

Like every other female star, Nayanthara too faced a few challenges during the initial stage of her career.

Nayanthara has made some shocking revelations about the casting couch in south film industry.

In a recent media interaction, Nayanthara confessed that she also went through a casting couch experience as she was offered an important role in a film but was asked for a few favours in exchange. Nayanthara revealed that she was strong and brave enough to reject the offer as she had confidence in her acting skills.

Nayanthara is not the first actress to talk about the casting couch in the film industry. Earlier, several other stars have also opened up about the casting couch in the entertainment industry. If you recall, Anushka Shetty also shared her experience and exposed the truth about the casting couch in film industry in 2020.

On the career front, Nayanthara was last seen in Godfather alongside Chiranjeevi. The film was a decent hit at the box office. She also had another release 'Connect' but it failed miserably at the box office. Nayanthara will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan.