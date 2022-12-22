Nayanthara's Connect Twitter Review

Nayanthara's much-awaited film Connect has hit the screens from today. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan and produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures. Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai will appear in key roles. Here's what the audience says about the film.

Take a look at the reviews right here:

#Connect what an experience! What a well made film 🔥✨ @VigneshShivN @Rowdy_Pictures Horror peaks at certain moments. Music just elevates the experience just like the cinematography. Loved it so much!! — Mouli (@chandramouli95) December 22, 2022

#Connect was a good film with good sound effects 💯 interval made a little drop in flow of the film overall a good film, watch it in good sound effect theatres.#Connectmovie #Nayanthara #connectfdfs — Yogesh Ilavarasu (@Yogesh_ilavaras) December 22, 2022

#Connect is terrific film 👍🏻 watch the film in #DolbyAtmos theatres only 💥🤩

Ppl who saw in #GK 5 am show Pls share your feedback, the show was played without interval 👍🏻 — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) December 22, 2022