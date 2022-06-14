Nayanthara Sets New Conditions To Sign Films

Nayanthara is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. No wonder, she's called the Lady superstar in the South Indian cinema circles. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have become talk of the town over the last couple of days. They got married on June 9 at a 5 star hotel in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.

Several popular celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, Director Atlee Kumar among others attended the intimate wedding ceremony. Nayanthara will soon be resuming work. But the latest we hear is that Nayanthara has added a new clause that she won't be doing any intimate scenes in the film.

She is looking forward to working on only subject-oriented films. Nayanthara won't be giving bulk dates to any film and she wants to complete all her upcoming films in a limited period. Nayanthara's new rules for filmmakers seem to be a big issue as they can't shoot films based on her leisure time. Let's wait and see how many films Nayanthara will appear in the upcoming days.

In the meantime, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film was directed by her husband Vignesh Shivan. The film did well at the box office. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi were also seen in lead roles.

