Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu Prime Video Release Date Is Out!

Naveen Polishetty's is on cloud nine as his latest release Jathi Ratnalu is minting gold at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office. So far, the film has managed to earn Rs 60 cr plus share at the box office. The film went on touch $1 million mark at the overseas box office which is a rare feat for any medium level actor.

The box office numbers are testimony to the fact that most of the Telugu audience have watched the film in theatres.

It is no news now that the digital rights of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. A section of movie buffs have started searching for the date to know when the film will get released on OTT platforms. If you are one among them, then you have landed on the right page.

According to our well trusted sources, Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 10. The makers are said to be holding talks with the OTT player to release Jathi Ratnalu in the third week of April. However, the information we got from industry sources Jathi Ratnalu OTT release date on Amazon Prime Video is April 10, 2021.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinemas.