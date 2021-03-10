Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu Audience Review From US Premieres

Young actor Naveen Polishetty is the most happening actor in Tollywood. He became a noted actor after his performance in the movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in which he played a detective.

His latest outing ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is slated for release in theatres tomorrow across the globe. The film premieres will be held tonight in North America and other parts of the countries. The film trailer and songs have received a thumping response as well as generated much hype amongst the audience. The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Mahanati fame.

Here’s the audience review from US Premieres. Take a look at the tweets: