Naveen Polishetty Hits A Jackpot In Overseas Market

Actor Naveen Polishetty is basking in the success of Jathi Ratnalu as the film is having a dream run at the box office. The film has set cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. The film has set a new benchmark for the upcoming films of Tollywood. Jathi Ratnalu has managed to touch $1 million mark at the overseas box office. Indeed, it's celebration time for Naveen Polishetty fans. Jathi Ratnalu is the first film to achieve this mark after the pandemic.

Jathi Ratnalu has become the one-horse race in Australia as well. The movie took just two weeks to hit one million. Earlier, Naveen Polishetty and Priyadarshi were traveled to few parts of USA to thank the audience and fans for supporting the film. So far, Jathi Ratnalu has joined the Rs 50cr club in the Indian box office. The film is doing exceptionally well at the domestic as well as even on foreign shores.

Several filmmakers are in a beeline to work with Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul after the massive hit Jathi Ratnalu. Even Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep is working on the script up and he is likely to team up with Ram Pothineni for a new project. Naveen Polishetty will soon be working with Anushka Shetty for a new movie Ra Ra Krishnayya. It will be directed by Mahesh P and produced by UV Creations.