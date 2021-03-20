Naveen Polishetty Gets Advance From Half A Dozen Producers

It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that Naveen Polishetty is over the moon as his recent outing is roaring at the box office. Naveen Polishetty forayed into films with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and the film turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Now, Naveen's Jathi Ratnalu has become the highest-grossing film in the USA. Apart from the story content, Naveen is also one of the reasons for Jathi Ratnalu to become the biggest blockbuster hit of this month. Jathi Ratnalu was made on a budget of Rs 4 Cr but the film has made a business of Rs 44 cr plus at the worldwide box office.

In fact, the makers of the movie have earned triple profits at the box office. Post the film success, Naveen has hiked his remuneration and several filmmakers are said t o be queuing up to work with him. If reports are to be believed, At least half a dozen producers have given an advance amount to the actor. Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is said to be one among them and he is said to be scouting for a suitable story for Naveen. It could take some time for the film to go on floors. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made from the maker's end.

Meanwhile, Naveen and Jathi Ratnalu team will be heading to USA this weekend to meet the audience as part of success tour as well as to thank the audience for encouraging the film. Apart from Naveen, Jathi Ratnalu also features Faria Abdullah, Rahul Ramakrishnan and Priyadarshi.