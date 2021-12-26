Naveen Polishetty announces 3rd Film on birthday | Jathi Ratnalu -fame actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday officially announced that he was going to act with Anushka Shetty in an upcoming Telugu film under the UV Creations banner. The announcement of the actor's casting in the yet-untitled film was made on Polishetty's 32nd birthday. The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

"Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP," the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The Chhichhore actor shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Anushka Shetty for the project. "Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in," he wrote.

Router fix chesesaru office lo :) Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations. And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP . Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in ❤️ https://t.co/kglLgLcw9s — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) December 26, 2021

Actress Anushka Shetty also wished him a happy birthday and shared the news of her collaboration with Naveen Polishetty. This will be her 48th film in the 16 years of her career in the film industry.

A stand-up comedian Naveen Polishetty, made his debut as a hero in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The same year, he also made his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film Chhichhore along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

His second Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu with Fariah Abdullah, Priyadashi, and Rahul Ramakrishna was a super hit. The actor was seen during the launch of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam trailer and had crowds and the guests in splits with his comedy. The actor was also seen sharing a cute bond with the Baahubali actor and was seen sharing the stage with him and veteran actor Krishnam Raju.

