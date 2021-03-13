Naveen Polishetty Beats Vijay’s Master: Deets Inside

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer Jathi Ratnalu has become talk of the town on social media. The film earned a thumping response from all quarters. Guess what? Jathi Ratnalu has become the first choice for moviegoers this weekend. There are other two films which were released alongside Jathi Ratnalu, but the film's content and positive word of mouth is attracting audience to theatres.

People who have watched Jathi Ratnalu have heaped praises about the performance of the star cast on social media. Jathi Ratnalu has a few scenes which are sure to evoke laughs and send the viewers ROFLand it will surely keep them glued to theatres.

Latest news we hear is thay Naveen Polishetty has created a new benchmark for forthcoming films of this year. According to a film critic, Jathi Ratnalu has become the highest Indian grosser of 2021 in USA alone. Earlier, it was Vijay’s Master which was the highest grosser and Master has earned $440k. Now, Jathi Ratnalu has beaten the Thalapathy movie and the film is likely to breach the half million mark by the end of Saturday's collections at the USA box office

Faria Abudullah is seen as the female lead in the film opposite Naveen Polishetty. Jathi Ratnalu songs have been lapped up by the audience and fans, Chitti Song has become a chartbuster among music lovers. The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinemas.

#JathiRatnalu officially becomes the highest Indian grosser for 2021 in USA at 10 am EST as the hourly gross is $62,416 on Saturday. Total gross is around $445k. Earlier 2021 highest grosser was #Master ($440k) In a few hours, #JathiRatnalu will breach half million mark 👍🇺🇸💎 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 13, 2021

