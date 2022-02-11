Navdeep, Mukku Avinash Among Contestants in Bigg Boss Non-Stop

Bigg Boss Non Stop, the Telugu OTT version of the TV reality show, which will be hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to get launched from February 27th of this month. For the first time, the makers are introducing the digital version of the show to the audience.

The show makers have approached a few former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. It is learnt that Navdeep and Mukku Avinash are the two contestants who were approached for Bigg Boss Non Stop.

So far, there's no official announcement about the. Neither is there any confirmation on whether Navdeep and Avinash have agreed to be part of the show.

The other names being heard for contestants are Ariyana, Akhil Sarthak, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Sravanthi, Mumaith Khan, and a few others. The show promo is expected to be out in a couple of days from now.