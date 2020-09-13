Navdeep Gives Befitting Reply To User Who Trolled Him For Drug Scandal

The drug scandal in the entertainment industry has become a hot topic on social media. Rhea Chakraborty, who is in jail under judicial remand, allegedly revealed names of few stars who do drugs. Rakul Preet and Sara Ali Khan names have cropped out during the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Netizens are asking Tollywood actor Navdeep to be careful. If you may recall, a long back Navdeep’s name was dragged into the Tollywood drug scandal in 2017. He was interrogated by the cops in connection with the drug scandal but that case didn’t make any progress.

Yesterday, one Twitter user mentioned some of the Tollywood celebrities' names. Among them was Navdeep, as the user asked him to be careful as the Tollywood drug scandal may hit again.

Navdeep gave a befitting reply to him “naku em baadha ledhu brother :) nuvvu kuda e baadha padaku... padha panikochhe panulu cheskundham.”

Rakul- Manchu- Rana -Navdeep This fiasco will take a u-turn to Tollywood again 😂😂😂@pnavdeep26 Anna manaki ee baadalu thappela levu#konchamjagratha 😂 — Vidyam Kaushik (@KaushikVidyam) September 11, 2020

Navdeep last appeared in ''Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film emerged as the blockbuster hit of this year.