Navdeep First Look Poster Of Love Mouli Out

Marking the occasion of talented actor Navdeep's birthday, the first look poster of his forthcoming film, 'Love Mouli' was unveiled today. This film is being produced under Nyra Creations banner.

"The first look was unveiled by Rana and he wrote "Boys and Girls,

Introducing the bold, deep, colorful,

MOULI.

Happy Birthday Dear Navdeep 2.0

Can't wait to explore this madness on screens." Rana wrote as he tweeted about the film.

Love Mouli has Navdeep and Phankuri Gudwani in the lead roles. Navdeep has undergone a complete makeover for his role in the film and he looks absolutely stunning in the same. We will see Navdeep 2.0 in this film.

Love Mouli is directed by Avaneendra and music by Govind Vasantha. Love Mouli is produced by Nyra Creations, and has been incubated and executed by C Space.