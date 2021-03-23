National Awards for Nani's Jersey, Mahesh's Maharshi: Check Tollywood Celebrities Reaction

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday. Nani's Jersy got the best editing award and here is the list of other awards won by Telugu films at the 67th National Film Awards.

Best Choreography - Maharshi (Raju Sundaram)

Best Production House - Sri Venkateswara Creations

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi

Jersey, a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. Nani and Shraddha Srinath acted in the lead roles while Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, and Viswant Duddumpudi played other pivotal roles. Editing was done by Naveen Nooli and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film deals with late bloomers, who want to aspire in the sports field, but faces several complications.

Maharshi, an action-drama movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally and jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt, Prasad V. Potluri, and Param V. Potluri under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema. Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh acted in the lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya were seen in key roles.

See how celebs from Telugu Film Industry are tweeting on Jersey and Maharshi winning the awards.

Hearty congratulations to the entire team of #Jersey for winning the national award for the best Telugu film and another one for the best editing! Well done 🙌🏼 https://t.co/8BcJW02ux6 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 22, 2021

Yay!! #Jersey wins National award for the Best Telugu film! I’m super happy to have been a part of this movie ! Congrats to @NameisNani @gowtam19 @SitharaEnts & the entire team! #NationalAwards2019 — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) March 22, 2021

#Jersey wins Best Telugu Film at the National Awards 2021!!! @gowtam19 - you genius! So proud of you! ❤️ — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) March 22, 2021

Congrats to the whole team of #Maharshi for winning the national award for the most entertaining film of the year! Couldn’t agree more! 🎉 https://t.co/dFSnFSeSw7 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 22, 2021

Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy... super duper happy for my team 🥺❤️ Time to party now. #Maharshi https://t.co/CUxdhvemNI — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 22, 2021