Naresh, Pavithra Lokesh Jet Off To Dubai For Vacation

Congratulations are in order for veteran actors Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh as they got married recently. Naresh shared their wedding video on social media. Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh jetted off to Dubai for vacation. The couple is seen enjoying a desert holiday. The videos are widely circulating on social media.

Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members. This marks the third marriage for Pavithra and the fourth for Naresh.

Naresh is the stepbrother of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Pavithra is his fourth wife to him. Earlier, Naresh had three marriages.