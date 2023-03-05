Naresh Agastya's Dilwala Release Date Locked!

Dilwala, the movie is directed by noted filmmaker Veerabhadram Chowdary of Poolarangadu and Aha Na Pellanta fame. produced by Nabhishaik and Thumu Narsimha Patel under the banner of Deccan Dream Works. Naresh Agasthya, who received praise for his films Senapati and matthu vadalara, as the hero. Swetha Avasthi is the leading lady. This film, which is taking shape in the crime comedy genre, has completed the talkie part with a continuous 20-day shooting in Vizag. the movie will have noted actors and technicians on board. Melody specialist Anup Rubens will compose the music. Two more songs are left to shoot. The makers are planning these two songs in Bangkok. All the post-production works were completed in March and preparations are being made for release in April.

Cast:

Hero: Naresh Agastya, Swetha Awasthi, Pragya Naina, Rajendra Prasad, Ali Reza, Dev Gill, Ali Posani, Brahmaji, Raghubabu, Sudarshan, Bhadram, Kashi Vishwanath, Getup Srinu, Manik, Govinda Rao, Govardhan, Ester, Pragathi, Laya, Lahari , Himaja, Sirisha, Raja Ravindra, Giridhar, Avinash, Jabardast Chanti, MVV Satyanarayana, Sridevi, Viharika and others.