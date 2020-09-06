Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the popular stars in Tollywood. He enjoys a huge fan following in the south Indian film industry. On the professional front, Bunny will be next seen in the much-awaited flick ‘Pushpa’ and it is one of the biggest movies of the year.

If reports are to be believed, Tollywood actor Nara Rohit is likely to play a crucial role in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. Any guesses about who suggested Nara Rohit's name for the key role in the flick? It is none other than Allu Arjun. Sources say that Bunny has recommenced Nara Rohit's name to Sukumar.

We don’t know yet, whether Nara Rohit is really a part of the project or not. We would be glad to see both the actors under one roof. Before raising our hopes, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the maker’s end.

Allu Arjun’s last outing ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is still in the news after seven months of its release. Recently, the film got the highest TRP rating of 29.4, which has surpassed Baahubali, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and a few. Let’s hope, Pushpa will also do well at the box office. The film is expected to release next year. Watch this space for more updates.