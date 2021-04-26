Nani's Tuck Jagadish To Skip Theatrical Release For OTT?

Natural star Nani’s forthcoming flick ‘Tuck Jagadish’ has been in the news for a long time. The makers of the movie were planning to release the film in theatres on April 23, 2021. But, they couldn’t due to a surge in Covid.

The latest we hear is that Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is unlikely to have a theatrical release. If this happens, it would be Nani’s second film to get a release on OTT.

Last year, Nani's thriller 'V' was released on Prime Video and it failed to live up to audience expectations. If latest reports are to be believed, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish makers are receiving fancy offers from top OTT players to sell the movie's digital rights. The amount is likely to fetch good profit for the filmmakers.

But, the latest we hear is that the makers of Tuck Jagadish have turned down all the offers as they are pretty confident the content would work well in theatres. Apparently, Tuck Jagadish won’t be releasing on any OTT platforms. However, given the uncertainty due to COVID, anything can happen. Hence, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. Expectations are riding high on Shiva Nirvana and Nani combo as they had delivered the super hit ‘Ninnu Kori’ which performed well at the box office. Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the film. We will keep our ears and eyes open to keep you posted on the new release of Tuck Jagadish. So, stay tuned to Sakshipost.