Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Teaser Gets Record Views

Natural Star Nani’s magnum opus Shyam Singha Roy being helmed by talented director Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1 is presently in post-production stages. The makers unveiled the teaser of the movie yesterday in 4 south Indian languages.

There was huge anticipation for the teaser and the video definitely exceeded all the hype around it. Not just in Telugu, but the teaser got thumping response in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages as well.

Shyam Singha Roy teaser has been trending top on YouTube for last 24 hours with record views. It has got 6.3 million views in 24 hours and still counting. This is highest viewed teaser of Nani in 24 hours so far.

The teaser has proved that when a good story has the support of top-notch craftsman, the outcome will be a masterpiece. Expectations have reached sky high with the gripping teaser.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the heroines in the film that has original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.

To be high on VFX, Shyam Singha Roy will be arriving in theatres in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th for Christmas.

