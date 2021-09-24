Nani's Shyam Singha Roy OTT Release

Tollywood hero, Nani's two movies V and Tuck Jagadish have been released on OTT. It is all known knowledge that these two films didn't win the hearts of the audience. Now, the news is that Nani's upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy(SSR) is also going to be out on OTT. It is said that Netflix has bagged the digital rights of SSR. Another important news is that the film will be out in theatres first and then it would stream on the OTT platform.

Usually, after four weeks run at the ticket counters, the film will stream on Netflix. The makers of the movie will announce the release date of the film first and then a tentative OTT release date will be out.

Shyam Singha Roy, a supernatural thriller film directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani and Sai Pallavi along with Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian will be seen in the key roles in the flick. Mickey J. Meyer is the music director of the film with cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli. The movie is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and it is based on the theme of reincarnation. SSR is being made on a huge budget and it is said that this movie is the most expensive movie in the career of Nani.

On the professional front, he will be seen in Ante Sundaraniki, helmed by Vivek Athreya and he is also producing his sister's directorial debut movie Meet Cute.