Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Final Schedule In 6.5 Cr Worth Massive Set In Hyderabad

As of now, only the first look poster of Natural Star Nani’s most ambitious project Shyam Singha Roy was released. However, the film is carrying enormous buzz, as the first look poster garnered lots of interest and also the team has opted for vigorous promotions much before, they began the project.

Art director Avinash Kolla has constructed a massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad. Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film in the 6.5 crores worth set. Since these sequences are very critical, the makers are spending a huge budget. Nani is also taking part in the final shooting schedule.

Marks first collaboration of Nani and Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is no less than a magnum opus, given the film is made with a unique concept and it is going to present Nani in a never seen before getup.

Three beautiful heroines Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads and several top-notch technicians working for the film produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Shyam Singha Roy is a very special film for all the actors and technicians associated with it.

Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.

Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam

Technical Crew:

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli

Banner: Niharika Entertainment

Original Story: Satyadev Janga

Music Director: Mickey J Meyer

Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

Executive Producer: S Venkata Rathnam (Venkat)

Editor: Naveen Nooli

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar