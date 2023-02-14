Nani's Ori Vaari Song From Dasara Out!

Natural Star Nani’s Pan India film Dasara under the direction of Srikanth Odela is one of the most awaited movies releasing this year. The movie marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and it stars Keerthy Suresh playing Nani’s ladylove. The movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Santhosh Narayanan scored the music for the movie and the makers today released the second single- Ori Vaari, a breakup anthem, on the eve of Valentine’s Day. This song portrays the rollercoaster of emotions that a breakup brings to the protagonist. The composition by Santhosh Narayanan is just apt for the situation and we can feel the pain in his voice.

Shreemani penned the lyrics in a way that we can understand the kind of circumstances he’s going through because of the breakup. The words are raw and rustic. Besides showing the original visuals from the song, the lyrical video also shows Santhosh Narayanan performing alongside Nani. There is one shot where we can get to see the suffering of the protagonist when he sees the Bathukamma dispatched in water. The meaning it conveys is one needs to leave behind our pain and start things afresh.

Needless to say, Ori Vaari is the breakup anthem for all the youngsters who has a failed relationship. This is a contrasting number from the first single Dhoom Dhaam, yet this is going to be a smashing hit like the mass number for its composition, singing and lyrics.

Dheekshith Shetty will be seen in a vital role, while Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling the cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30th.