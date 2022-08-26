Nani's First Look From Dasara Out

Dasara marks the first Pan India project for Natural Star Nani. Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with this rustic mass action entertainer being produced on large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Coming out of his comfort zone, Nani is playing a rustic character in the movie. He underwent a mass and rugged makeover to play this character. His Telangana dialect in the film’s announcement video stunned one and all. It will be a feast to see him uttering mass dialogues through-out the movie. Spark Of Dasara glimpse also received overwhelming response.

The makers came up with a big update. Dasara will be releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th March, 2023. First of all, it’s Sri Rama Navami release. Then, the movie will have 4 days long weekend. Furthermore, it will capitalize on summer holidays. It’s a perfect time for the film’s release in all the languages.

Nani looks massy in the announcement poster and there’s dust all over his body and dress. The messy hair and the liquor bottle on his hand, add ruggedness. In the background, we can see the portrait of yesteryear popular Silk Smitha biting her nails.

The film’s shooting resumed from yesterday in Hyderabad. The entire lead cast is taking part in the shoot. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady opposite Nani.

The film’s story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in Peddapalli district. It’s a first of its kind story and Nani will be seen in a never seen before character.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.