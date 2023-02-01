Nani's Dasara Teaser Creates Record: Deets Inside

Natural Star Nani’s mass action entertainer Dasara’s teaser was unveiled yesterday to an overwhelming response. The teaser showed Nani in a totally different avatar and the actor is lauded by all and sundry for his exceptional performance.

As shown in the trailer, the story revolves around people working in coal mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana and the dark and gritty tone of the film shows how the workers and their families are forced to live in grime.

The teaser took YouTube by storm and it is still trending top nationwide in all languages on the video sharing platform. National media too heaped praise on the content, performances, taking and making standards.

The video clocked a record 13 Million views within 24 hours which is a record for a Nani starrer. The teaser surely made enough sound and set the bar high.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the movie produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner. Dasara is slated for a Pan India release on March 30th.