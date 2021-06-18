Nani's Daare Leda Music Video, Featuring Satya Dev and Roopa Is Out

Since the beginning of the coronavirus, healthcare workers have shown a remarkable resilience and professional dedication despite a fear of becoming infected and infecting others.

Natural Star Nani comes up with a covid-themed special music video dedicated for doctors who are the frontline heroes. Nani presents the music video under Wall Poster Cinema, and Chai Bisket executed it.

The song Daare Leda starring Satya Dev Kancharana and Roopa Koduvayur has been dropped today in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Both Satya Dev and Roopa are seen as a dedicated doctor couple who work in different shifts, missing each other for long time. But they don’t really feel bad about it.

Finally, when they plan to spend time together on their wedding anniversary, Satya Dev’s reports show he has tested positive for covid-19.

Under these circumstances, he asks his wife to go to the hospital, as according to him nothing is important than serving patients. Nani who appears towards the end of the music video requests everyone to wear mask.

This video embodies the plight of many healthcare workers who missed their family to serve people during these tough times.

Vijay Bulganin has scored the song, while KK has penned the lyrics. Directed by Sumanth Prabhas, cinematography is done by Aditya and Srujana has done the edit .

It’s a perfect tribute for the doctors and Nani along with the entire team worked for the video must be appreciated.