Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Teaser Out!

Ante Sundaraniki marks first collaboration of Natural Star Nani and the very talented director Vivek Athreya. The film produced by the most happening production house Mythri Movie Makers also marks Nazriya Nazim’s Tollywood debut. Cine goers are waiting keenly for the movie, as the promotional content is highly entertaining. Today, the makers have dropped teaser of the movie.

Nani who played the role of a Brahmin guy named Sundar is the only boy in the film, thus he gets lots of affection and love from the family. But that extreme caring brings troubles to Sundar who is needed to avoid many things and need to follow every advice of astrologers.

Sundar finds his soulmate in Leela Thomas and the character name suggests she is a Christian. Both the families are particular about caste and religion. But that doesn’t summarize the main conflicting aspect of the movie.

Vivek Athreya’s mark is seen all through in writing and taking. The brilliant technical support of music director Vivek Sagar and camera man Niketh Bommi add great value. Production values of Mythri Movie Makers are first-class.

Nani’s trademark dialogue timing is the major attraction, while his chemistry with Nazriya Nazim is magical. Nazriya, on the other hand, looks gorgeous. Nani and Naresh combo provided enough laughs.

Needless to say, the prospects on the movie reached sky high with the vastly entertaining teaser.

Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film that will have simultaneous release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and as Aha Sundara in Malayalam on June 10th.