Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Teaser Date Is Out

Natural Star Nani’s rom-com entertainer Ante Sundaraniki being directed by Vivek Athreya under the leading production house Mythri Movie is making huge noise with its unique promotional content. The first song of the movie scored by Vivek Sagar became a superhit, while posters and Homam video garnered massive buzz.

The makers came up with teaser date and announcing the same, they have released two posters. It shows the lead pair getting married following both Hindu and Christian traditions. As is known, Nani is playing a Brahmin named Sundar, while Nazriya will be seen as a Christian Leela.

While they look class and stylish in western outfits, the lead pair appear gorgeous in traditional wear. The teaser of the movie will be dropped on April 20th.

Niketh Bommi handled the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film.

Adade Sundara is the title of the Tamil version, while Aha Sundara is the title for Malayalam version of the movie releasing simultaneously in three languages on June 10th.

