Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Releasing on OTT Platform, Check Date

Natural star Nani is basking in the glory of his recent outing Ante Sundaraniki. The film has received a thumping response from all quarters. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki is unstoppable at the worldwide box office.

There has been a huge buzz among the audience for Nani's Ante Sundaraniki after the film did fulfill the expectations in terms of content and star cast. After hearing positive reviews of Nani's Ante Sundaraniki, a section of the audience is keenly waiting for the film's digital release.

As per reports, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki’s digital rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to start premiering on Prime Video on July 1, 2022. The film was directed by Vivek Athreya. Nadiya, Nazriya Nazim, Rohini, and Naresh among others are seen in key roles.

Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for Ante Sundaraniki's success meet on Monday in Hyderabad which will begin at 11 AM. The whole team will be gracing the event.

