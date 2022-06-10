Nani's Ante Sundaraniki

Natural star Nani's much-awaited film Ante Sundaraniki has released in theatres. The film has been high ever since it was announced. The public reviews for Ante Sundaraniki are out. Currently, twitter is overflowing with positive reviews of the recently-released film. Have a look at how the fans are reacting to the film.

Hearing Blockbuster Reviews #AnteSundaraniki Can't Wait To Seee Movie 💥🥳 — Shareef PSPK 🦅 (@ShareefPSPK) June 10, 2022

Never woke up so happily even after a 2 hrs sleep😂

Blockbuster #AnteSundaraniki 🤩#blockbusterantesundaraniki — Ante Dasara ki!! (@Jai_Kalla) June 10, 2022