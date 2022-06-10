Nani's Ante Sundaraniki
Natural star Nani's much-awaited film Ante Sundaraniki has released in theatres. The film has been high ever since it was announced. The public reviews for Ante Sundaraniki are out. Currently, twitter is overflowing with positive reviews of the recently-released film. Have a look at how the fans are reacting to the film.
B-L-O-C-K B-U-S-T-E-R #AnteSundaraniki
— ganesh (@im_ga1143) June 10, 2022
Hearing Blockbuster Reviews #AnteSundaraniki
Can't Wait To Seee Movie 💥🥳
— Shareef PSPK 🦅 (@ShareefPSPK) June 10, 2022
#AnteSundaraniki ❤️@anupamahere makes a Cameo appearance 👍
Go watch it in nearest theatres of you 😍#Nani #NazriyaFahadh #Anupama #NivethaThomas
— Cinema Mania (@TheCinemaMania) June 10, 2022
Never woke up so happily even after a 2 hrs sleep😂
Blockbuster #AnteSundaraniki 🤩#blockbusterantesundaraniki
— Ante Dasara ki!! (@Jai_Kalla) June 10, 2022
Ante ... UNANIMOUS POSITIVE REPORTS COMING OVER
A well written rom com
Go watch the movie in theatres this weekend for a fun blast#antesundaraniki #nani
— FILM FANATIC (@filmfanaticot) June 10, 2022
Positive reports🥳#AnteSundaraniki
— Dr Manasa👩⚕️ (@NameisManasa) June 10, 2022