Nani's 30 Launch Date Is Here

Natural Star Nani for his 30th movie which marks the production No 1 of Vyra Entertainments was announced officially on New Year. Debutant Shouryuv will be helming the megaphone for the first time, while Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S will be producing the movie. The makers also revealed the world of Nani in the movie through a heart-touching video that showed the beautiful bonding between father and daughter. The glimpse got tremendous positive response.

The yet to be titled movie will have its opening pooja ceremony on January 31st in Hyderabad. The regular shoot of the movie will begin from Feb 1st.

Mrunal Thakur is roped in to play the leading lady role opposite Nani in the movie that will have some young and talented technicians taking care of various crafts. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be wiedling the camera, while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music.

Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, Bhanu Dheeraj Rayudu is the Creative Producer while Satish EVV is the Executive Producer.